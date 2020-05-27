Fuji's new X Webcam app will let you use a medium format camera for Zoom calls

We wrote an entire guide on how to use your DSLR as a webcam for video conference calls, and shortly afterward Canon announced a dedicated webcam utility (so that you won’t need any video capture hardware.) Now Fuji has announced a similar utility for its cameras, and it’s a good thing, too, since the methods that people were using to hack it before were… questionable.

The utility, called X Webcam, requires only a USB cable and a compatible Fuji camera. The utility works with Fuji’s X-Pro2, X-Pro3, X-T2, X-T3, X-T4, X-H1, and if you’re willing to push the boundaries of sanity, the medium-format GFX100, GFX 50S, and GFX 50-R.

As you can see from Fuji’s video above, you will have to tweak a couple of settings on your camera, like changing the drive mode to single-shot and the connection method to “USB Tether Shooting Auto” or “USB Auto” as it's shortened to in the menus. You’ll also want to make sure continuous autofocus is on if that’s something you need.

Not only will you be able to use Fuji’s lovely lenses for your video calls, you’ll also be able to use the company’s film emulations. As a Sony owner who cries nightly about my a6500’s putrid out-of-camera colors, I am sincerely jealous of Fuji owners who *looks at notes* can capture pleasant skin tones. Wish that were me. And if you, like me, are not the happy owner of a Fuji camera, be sure to check out our guide on using any camera as a webcam for conference calls.