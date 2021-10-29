Guides

Here are 7 of the best creator laptops under $1,500

Creators need more than just power, they need options.

Nikki Kratounis

Graphic designers, video game developers, vloggers, and high resolution photo editors alike are searching for lightweight laptops with tons of processing power and vibrant 4K screens. If those features are just the basics in terms of what creators want today, in what ways are companies going above and beyond?

In this roundup, you’ll see rotary control, advanced haptic feedback styluses, Pantone Validated color accuracy, and audio distortion prevention. Unfortunately, common sense sometimes loses out in the battle for attention as we’re still seeing bottom-facing speakers, non-replaceable RAM, small batteries, and single fans in many expensive and otherwise innovative machines. Conveniently, most of the laptops and tablets listed are base models and are easily upgradable to support those with more intense workflows. Whether you’re thinking about leveling up your home office or starting a creative freelance gig here are some options that fit every lifestyle and price point.

Input may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article. We only include products that have been independently selected by Input's editorial team.

MacBook Pro M1

Compared to the previous MacBook Pro, the M1 enables 3x faster game development and 5x faster 3D-rendering. Apple just released the M1 Max and Pro chips, which add speed and power efficiency but are significantly more expensive ($1,999.99-$3,499.99). Unless you’re editing huge files with no charger, the M1 fits most users' needs and pockets.

Razer Blade 15

The Razer Blade 15 is a staple of high performance computing in a laptop form factor. While you won’t get the highest performance, you will get a great screen and incredible build quality.

Asus ProArt Studiobook 16

This one’s a little over our price limit, but not only does Asus’ ProArt series have “Pantone Validated” displays and extremely beefy processor options, this thing has a physical dial. You can scrub video and adjust settings in various creative apps like the pros. Neat!

Microsoft Surface Pro 8

The Surface Pro 8 really is the best Surface Microsoft has ever made, but the small size and limited processor power will turn off some people. Others, like digital illustrators, will love the form factor when combined with the Surface Pen.

Acer Swift X

Acer’s Swift X is a workhorse laptop with an affordable price tag. You can spec these up with high-res displays and powerful processors, all without breaking the bank.

Lenovo Legion 5i

Lenovo’s Legion series is primarily aimed at gamers, but the more subtle design will make it appealing to creative users. While there is no 4K option, Lenovo is offering “color-accurate visuals” on the 15.6-inch display.

MSI Creator 15M

MSI’s Creator 15M is an absolute beast. No matter what you throw at it — editing, rendering, animating, mixing — the Creator 15M will handle it. It is it huge? Yes. But that’s how you keep the beast cool when you’re pushing it to the limit.