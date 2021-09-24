Here are the camera settings to change on your iPhone 13 Pro right now

Guides
The new iPhone’s improved cameras are even better for photography and shooting video with a few settings tweaks.
The iPhone 13 Pro comes with some seriously updated camera hardware. With a trio of lenses — wide, ultrawide, and telephoto — you’ll unlock a new level of photography and videography with the next-gen phone.
You’ll see high-quality photos and footage immediately with your new device, but there are also a few setting changes you can make that will lead to an even better shooting experience.
📷: Raymond Wong / Input
The trio of lenses is great for shooting all sorts of video, but your footage can turn out looking odd if the camera system switches between lenses in the middle of filming when you make adjustments to your physical positioning or alter the zoom.
To turn on Camera Lock, go to Settings, Camera, Record Video, and tap the “Lock Camera” toggle at the bottom of the menu.