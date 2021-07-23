Here's every handheld gaming PC hitting the market right now

Guides
Valve isn't the only purveyor of portable gaming PCs. These indie upstarts might just be your Steam Deck sit-in.
Handheld game consoles are back in a big way, and for once, it’s not all about Nintendo and Sony.
Valve, for example, recently opened up reservations for its upcoming handheld gaming PC, the Steam Deck, and the response was (to say the least) pretty positive. In fact, it might’ve been a little too positive...
Reservations to buy the Steam Deck were snatched up almost immediately, and even those who managed to break through and secure a spot still aren’t guaranteed to get their hands on a console.