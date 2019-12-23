Joshua Topolsky
Last minute holiday gifts for the pickiest nerd you know

They’re tough to buy for. They also have everything. We can help.

Listen, it's possible this is just a list of things I want someone to purchase for me.

Of course we shouldn't be selfish this season, but if I can help panicked friends and family of very particular, nerdy people find great gifts for their loved ones while also telling my friends and family exactly what I want in no uncertain terms, isn't that a classic "win win"? Remember, overnight shipping is still an option.

Pocket Operator Ultimate Punch
Teenage Engineering

A trio of Pocket Operators to make some noise with. Beats from the PO-12 rhythm, melodic 8-bit chiptune sounds from the PO-20 arcade, plus the PO-33 K.O! sampler.

ONYX RCR

The ONYX RCR is one of the new breed of electric bikes, styled to look like a classic cafe racer motorcycle. With a 75 mile range and a 60 MPH max speed, this thing is no toy.

Hyperdub x Analogue Mega Sg

A limited edition, Hyperdub branded Mega Sg (the ultimate retro Sega emulator). 11 Hyperdub artists contributed exclusive tracks available on a limited and one of a kind Sega Genesis music cartridge.

Victorinox Swiss Army SwissTool X Multi-Tool

A do-it-all multitool that honestly bests most of the larger Leatherman products. 27 different functions make it pretty indispensable, and it comes with a small pouch for storage... which you can put on a belt. If you're into that sort of thing.

MAGAZIN Tool and Utensil Box Plus
Manufactum

The ultimate lust-worthy toolbox for the exacting nerd who needs to locate and store many small components. With a powder coated steel exterior in bright, attractive colors, this box will be the calling card that says you have arrived. At the workshop. With your tools.

Leatherman Style PS Keychain Multitool

This is a must-have if you're on the move a lot. Clip on keyring or your bag and always have a few handy tools ready. The best thing about the Style PS is that's TSA approved, so you can carry with you pretty much anywhere.

I-1 Camera
Teenage Engineering

Honestly I don't even know why I want this, but I do. There's something magical about the design of Teenage Engineering applied to the Polaroid system. Add in a bunch of digital-adjacent features, and it makes for a pretty hard-to-resist package.

LattePanda Alpha 864s

A micro-sized Intel-powered PC, capable of running full versions of Windows 10 or Linux. Create the weirdo emulator / streaming box of your dreams.

GameShell open source modular handheld

The GameShell is an awesome, snap-together kit that lets you play tons of retro games (via emulators) and has modular hardware extensibility. Because there's no soldering required, even novice tinkerers can get into this. MAME, here you come.

French Design: Creativity as Tradition

A truly wonderful book that explores the famous French design houses (furniture and industrial design, not fashion), from their founding through the modern era. Anyone who cares about design and how it evolves will be stoked to read this.