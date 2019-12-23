Last minute holiday gifts for the pickiest nerd you know

3 hours ago
Listen, it's possible this is just a list of things I want someone to purchase for me.
Of course we shouldn't be selfish this season, but if I can help panicked friends and family of very particular, nerdy people find great gifts for their loved ones while also telling my friends and family exactly what I want in no uncertain terms, isn't that a classic "win win"? Remember, overnight shipping is still an option.
MAGAZIN Tool and Utensil Box Plus
Manufactum
The ultimate lust-worthy toolbox for the exacting nerd who needs to locate and store many small components. With a powder coated steel exterior in bright, attractive colors, this box will be the calling card that says you have arrived. At the workshop. With your tools.