How to build a tiny Twitch streaming PC

Whether you play on console or PC, having a dedicated computer to run your streams makes everything much easier.
At the beginning of the pandemic, like many gamers, I decided to dedicate some time of my new stay-at-home life to livestreaming.
It provided me with the much needed social interaction that we’ve all been robbed of.
Since then my stream has grown and evolved, but I recently decided to make the biggest investment yet outside of my gaming PC.
I built a second computer that’s completely dedicated to livestreaming.