How to build a tiny gaming PC that blows consoles out of the water

How-to
Sometimes the smallest machines pack the biggest punch.
Small form factor (SFF) PCs have been around for a while, but in the early days, you could only get them from a company willing to make a custom design. Now, thanks to a burgeoning SFF subculture, you can build one yourself.
🎥: Optimum Tech
Before we get into the juicy details, you might wonder: Why go through the trouble of making a PC, but smaller?
Some people like the challenge (and it is challenging, as we'll see), while others just prefer a tidier desk. Others use these SFF machines like game consoles, so they have to look good if they're next to the TV.