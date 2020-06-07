How to buy books online without Amazon

Guides
It's more important than ever to support small bookstores while they're forced to keep their doors closed.
With customers stuck in their homes, brick-and-mortar bookstores are scrambling to move operations online and stay afloat.
So we put together a guide on how to help them from your couch.
The COVID-19 pandemic has forced us all indoors. Because it’s the de facto online retailer for just about everything, Amazon is profiting from its newfound essential nature while small businesses fall by the wayside.