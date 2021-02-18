How to customize your PS5 with hand-painted controllers

Fortunately, it's incredibly easy to make your PS5 controller your own, thanks to its removable face plate!

The only items you'll need are some acrylic paints of your color choice and an airbrush. If you don't wish to splurge on the latter, you can absolutely use a standard brush, although an airbrush will provide a more even and just better-looking result.

You should also consider a varnish to spray over the paint to protect it, but it isn't strictly necessary.