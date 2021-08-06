How to use fast travel in The Ascent

Guides
Save yourself some time and some frustration.
Despite its best efforts, Cyberpunk 2077 hasn’t ruined neon-lit dystopias quite yet. For proof, look no further than The Ascent, a top-down shooter from developers Neon Giant that’s blowing up right now.
The Ascent is a lot of things; it’s fast-paced, it’s action-packed, it’s moody, and more frustratingly (thanks to a multi-tiered map) it can be a spatially dizzying, which is why learning how to use features like fast travel is important for playing the game, but also for maintaining your sanity.