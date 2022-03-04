Besides Amazon-owned streaming platform Twitch and YouTube Live, TikTok is the hottest place for online creators from all corners of the internet to set up a livestream (sorry, Instagram).

From dancers and artists to political commentators and just folks hanging out and vibing with strangers online, anyone can broadcast to millions on TikTok users. You can launch your own TikTok live show or use the feature to better connect with followers after going viral. You might even wind up on TikTok TV one day after building a big enough following.

Before you tap that “Go Live” button and start your live stream though, there are a few things you need to know, including prerequisites you need to hit to unlock the feature and how to host an engaging live session.

Who can go live on TikTok?

While going live on TikTok isn’t restricted to the most popular and viral accounts, there are a few conditions your account must meet to use the feature.

Users must be at least 16 years old in order to go live on TikTok. You can only set your date of birth on TikTok once, so there’s no altering your details to trick the app if you’re underage.

The account must have over 1,000 followers (although some users have reported the feature enabling before hitting that threshold).

TikTok has a FAQ page up on growing an audience and gaining followers. It suggests collaborating with other users with similar interests, posting videos regularly, and, of course, participating in popular TikTok challenges and trends.

How to go live on TikTok

Once you’ve met the requirements above, it only takes a few taps to go live. We always recommend making sure your app is updated to the latest version.

The option to broadcast live will appear as a recording option if you meet the age and follower requirements.

On your TikTok homepage, tap on the “Record” button that you’d usually use to record or upload videos centered at the bottom of your screen.

TikTok will automatically launch your camera to record a regular video. At the bottom of your screen, you should see a white dot and the word “Camera. Swipe left on this bar, past “Templates,” to “Live.”

In Live mode, you can title your live stream at the top of your screen next to your profile photo. Below that, you can set a topic for your stream if you’d like to better connect with interested viewers. Once you’ve got that filled out, tap the “Go Live” button centered at the bottom of your screen to start your live stream

Tips for hosting a successful livestream

Launching your live TikTok stream is simple, but attracting and keeping viewers is something else. Here are a few tips for building an audience and keeping them from swiping along to the next host.

Be engaging. If users wanted to binge TikToks as a solo experience, they’d be scrolling through their For You page. Viewers come to the live side of TikTok to connect with hosts. Pay attention to your comments and respond to questions from viewers, ask questions from your audience, and develop relationships with regulars to keep them coming back.

If users wanted to binge TikToks as a solo experience, they’d be scrolling through their For You page. Viewers come to the live side of TikTok to connect with hosts. Pay attention to your comments and respond to questions from viewers, ask questions from your audience, and develop relationships with regulars to keep them coming back. Plan on going live for a while. Don’t jump on to TikTok to go live for a few minutes at a time. Most folks like to sit and watch a livestream for a while. You’ve got to give viewers enough time to get a feel for your account. TikTok officially recommends streaming for at least 30 minutes.

Don’t jump on to TikTok to go live for a few minutes at a time. Most folks like to sit and watch a livestream for a while. You’ve got to give viewers enough time to get a feel for your account. TikTok officially recommends streaming for at least 30 minutes. Go live regularly. You aren’t going to catch many viewers if you’re jumping on at random hours of the day. You’ll grow a larger audience over time if you keep a regular schedule, or at least let folks know about an upcoming livestream beforehand with a regular TikTok post or announcement on other social media platforms.

You aren’t going to catch many viewers if you’re jumping on at random hours of the day. You’ll grow a larger audience over time if you keep a regular schedule, or at least let folks know about an upcoming livestream beforehand with a regular TikTok post or announcement on other social media platforms. Use a tripod. No one wants to get motion sickness while watching your livestream. Investing in a tripod will keep your livestream well-framed and protect your phone so you can focus on hosting.

