How to make Spotify your default music app in iOS 14.5 beta

How-To
Spotify users rejoice: Apple will finally let go of its vice grip on which music app your phone uses by default.
It's been a long time coming, but Apple will finally let iOS users set Spotify as the default music app in iOS 14.5. For the millions of Spotify users out there, this is a huge deal.
If you're one of the (likely many) people who are excited about this long-awaited concession from Apple, we're here to tell you how to make the switch from the Apple Music default after downloading the iOS 14.5 public beta.