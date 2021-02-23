How to turn your iPhone into a recording studio

How-to
A few pieces of hardware and some apps go a long way.
Recording your own music is a lot easier than it used to be. With loads of affordable audio interfaces on the market, plus all of the fantastic music apps out there for iOS, you don't need a full studio to make some sick tracks.
No matter what your reasons are for choosing an iPhone for your music recording needs (space limitations, mobility, a deep and unwavering love for Apple products...) we're going to break down exactly what you need.