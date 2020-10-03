How to measure blood oxygen on Apple Watch

Guides
Just got the Apple Watch Series 6 and want to check your "wellness" with the new blood oxygen sensor? Here's how to do it.
The Apple Watch Series 6 has a blood oxygen monitor for measuring oxygen saturation levels (SpO2). As we said in our review of the smartwatch, the feature is not meant to replace your doctor. The measurement is only a "key indicator of your overall wellness" according to Apple.
Despite not being particularly useful right now — Apple is working with researchers to find potential links to health problems like asthma, respiratory issues including the flu or COVID-19, or heart failures — an SpO2 reading may put you at ease during these unpredictable times.