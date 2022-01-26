How to use Twitter Blue to undo tweets and declutter threads

Twitter Blue is the platform’s first and only subscription service that gives users access to additional features for a monthly fee. First launched in June 2021, the service has recently added features like verified NFT profile photos and longer video uploads, creating a bit of buzz among those looking to take their tweeting experience to a new level.

Reviews of Twitter Blue have been mixed. Some love the tools that allow for a better reading experience on the app, while others are firmly against Twitter hiding app improvement behind a paywall.

If you’re curious about how to sign-up for Twitter Blue and the features that come along with a subscription, we’ve got you covered.

How to sign-up for Twitter Blue

The Twitter Blue sign-up page is a bit hidden, but once you find the correct page, signing up is as easy as entering your payment information. Twitter Blue costs $2.99 per month in the United States. Prices elsewhere can vary but are very close to the U.S. figure.

Signing up on mobile:

You can find Twitter Blue in the mobile app’s sidebar.

From your main Twitter feed, tap on your profile photo in the upper left-hand corner of your screen.

Find and tap “Twitter Blue” in the sidebar.

If you have a payment method saved on your phone for app purchases, the Twitter app will immediately bring up that option. Tap through the payment screen and you’ll be subscribed in just a moment.

Signing up on desktop:

You can find Twitter Blue on the web by clicking the “More” button on your sidebar.

From your main Twitter feed or profile page, navigate to the sidebar and click on “More.”

From the added menu options, select “Twitter Blue.”

On the next page, you’ll be asked to enter payment information.

How to use Twitter Blue features

Twitter Blue comes with a handful of great features, but none of them are particularly visible. You could definitely subscribe to Twitter Blue and not really realize the benefits of the upgraded account if you pass over the single introduction screen when you sign up.

Here’s a walkthrough of everything you get with a Twitter Blue subscription on mobile and how to use each feature.

Undo Tweet

Undo Tweet isn’t exactly the edit button that Twitter users have been begging for over the years. It’s more like a proofreading pane that gives you a second chance to read your tweet and confirm you want to send it.

When you go to send a tweet, you’ll be shown a preview of your tweet along with a little circular timer counting down the time you have left to retract the tweet. Before the timer runs out, you can hit “Undo” to go back to the composition screen and make edits.

The timer defaults to 20 seconds, but you can push that up to a full minute in your settings. You can also turn this feature off for certain kinds of tweets. To find these settings, go back to the “Twitter Blue” settings menu through your profile sidebar and click on “Undo Tweet.”

The “Undo Tweet” feature is really more of a “Wait — do you really want to tweet this” reminder.

Reader for threads

This new look makes it easier to read long threads on your feed. Instead of jumping from tweet to tweet and having top replies and tangents get mixed in, you can read the original thread on a clean slate.

With the Reader tool, you can simplify long Twitter threads for easier reading.

When you tap on a thread of tweets, you can turn on Reader mode by tapping the Reader icon in the top right-hand corner of your screen or tapping the “View thread in Reader” button below the first tweet in the thread.

Twitter App themes

The word “theme” is being used loosely here. Don’t get too excited — this features only changes the color of links and a few buttons (and you don’t get a lot of color choices). According to Twitter, there will be occasional seasonal color options.

You can pick from a small pool of colors to alter buttons and links on your profile page.

From your main Twitter feed, tap on your profile photo in the upper left-hand corner of your screen.

Tap on “Twitter Blue.”

Tap on “Theme.”

Select the color you’d like to display. A green check will appear below the color you have chosen. You can back out of this menu and the color will be applied.

Top Articles

The top articles feature allows you to view the top 25 most-shared articles from your Twitter network at any given time. If you’re trying to get a read on the discussions of the day without doing too much scrolling, use this tool to get the highlights quickly.

You can access this feed quickly in the sidebar, right below the Twitter Blue settings menu.

Customize your Twitter app icon

If you’re tired of the boring blue Twitter app icon on your phone’s home screen, you can change it! Like the themes above, there aren’t too many color choices, but it’s still a neat feature.

You can change your Twitter icon by tapping “App Icon” in the “Twitter Blue” settings menu.

Bookmark folder

This tool is great for users who bookmark tweets daily to return to later, only to have them get lost in a long list of saved tweets. Twitter now supports folders, so you can divide your bookmarks into folders for articles to read later, memes, your favorite hot takes, and more.

Bookmark folders can help you keep your saved tweets organized.

To create a bookmark folder, tap on your profile photo in the upper left-hand corner of your screen.

Find and tap “Bookmarks” in the menu. Here you’ll see a folder titled “All Bookmarks.”

Tap on the bookmark icon in the lower right-hand corner of your screen. You’ll be prompted to enter a name for your new bookmark folder. Tap “Create” and it will appear on the previous list.

The next time you go to bookmark a tweet, you’ll see an “Add to Folder” button. Tap that and you can choose where your new bookmark will be stored.

If you want to organize your existing bookmarks, you can sort them into your new folders (although the process is a little tedious because you’ll need to move them tweet-by-tweet). If you tap the share icon on a tweet that you’ve already bookmarked, you’ll now see an “Add to Folder” button.

Custom navigation

This is an iOS-only feature that allows you to customize the toolbar that appears at the bottom of your screen.

Tap on your profile photo in the upper left-hand corner of your screen.

Tap on “Twitter Blue.”

Tap on “Custom Navigation.”

Select your favorite Twitter destinations to pin them to your toolbar. The “Home” button cannot be removed. You can choose as few as two or a maximum of six buttons to live on your toolbar. You can see a preview of how the buttons will look at the bottom of your screen. There’s no drag-and-drop feature to organize these buttons — to switch up the order you have to deselect everything and then add them again in your preferred order.

Verified NFT profile photos

Twitter is going all-in on cryptocurrency and NFTs, partnering with popular NFT marketplace OpenSea to make NFT profile pics official. Folks have been using their NFTs as avatars for a while now, but now those NFTs can be fully verified and users can get a special hexagonal profile frame.

Using this feature requires having a cryptocurrency wallet connect to Twitter and owning an NFT. We’ve got a full guide on how to use a verified NFT as a profile pic elsewhere. It’s currently only available on the iOS app.

Pinned conversations

Tired of random DMS cluttering your Twitter inbox and pushing down messages from your actual friends? With this new feature, users can pin up to four conversations at the top of their inbox for easy access. This is an iOS-only feature right now.

You can pin up to four conversations in your inbox.

Longer video uploads

Twitter only allows the uploading of clips for 140 seconds, but Twitter Blue subscribers can now upload videos up to 10 minutes long! Business accounts have had access to this increased video threshold but it’s slowly expanding to personal accounts. This feature can only be used on desktop right now.

Twitter Blue Labs early access

With a Twitter Blue subscription, you’ll have early access to new features that Twitter is testing out. We recommend following the official Twitter Blue account if you want to stay on top of available features. You can also check out the Twitter Blue Labs website for details.