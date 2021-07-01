James Pero

How DirectStorage on Windows 11 is going to vanquish load times

Windows 11 brings a next-gen feature from the Xbox Series X to PCs. Here’s how to take full advantage of it.

Windows 11 is introducing a bunch of new gaming features, but arguably none are as exciting as DirectStorage.

DirectStorage might not sound particularly sexy, but if the Xbox Series X (which already uses the feature) is any indication, it could drastically reduce load times and open up a whole new world for developers looking to create huge, lush worlds with loads of streaming assets.

