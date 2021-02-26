In a wireless headphone world, the Koss Porta Pros still rule

This Thing Rules
Koss' iconic headphones from 1984 is still worth buying today.
When Daft Punk announced it was splitting up, naturally I was bummed. It had been a while since I listened to Random Access Memories, the group's last album, which was released all the way back in 2013.
Naturally when the news made the rounds, I wanted to spend the afternoon listening to some of my favorite Daft Punk tracks, many of which you can find here.
But I was in my feelings and may or may not have eaten an edible, so I couldn't just listen the way I normally would; on my Sony 1000XM2s or, even less ceremoniously, on my Samsung Buds+.