15 Mother's Day gifts that prove you're the superior child

Mother’s Day is fast approaching — four days to be exact. Do you already have your gift(s)?

We definitely have you covered with gift ideas if your mom is a cool gamer. And we've got some solid picks if your mom wants something that's right on the nose.

But you're reading Input because we're weird and quirky and freaky, and you want to see product ideas that you won't find on every other websites’ Mother's Day gift guides. Since we went online in in later 2019, we've been progressive in our selections even when it made some people uncomfortable. Because that's who we are.

If you're misfits like us, here's a collection of hand-picked Mother's Day gift ideas that you probably won't find recommended anywhere but from Input's editors and writers.

Input may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article. We only include products that have been independently selected by Input's editorial team.

You’re never too old for a good Lego set — in fact, considering how pricey they can be, adults probably appreciate them more than a kid could. Return the favor of buying expensive toys all your life by getting mom a Lego set this year. They’re nice enough as standalone gifts, but come with the added bonus of creating an activity you can do together. Lego has an entire line of botanical sets modeled after popular indoor plants, including an orchid, succulents, and bird of paradise. They’re gorgeous when complete and you won’t burden your mom with having to take care of yet another thing.

There's no shame in admitting to mom that their feet might be too crusty and dry. Modern technology means there's an easy treatment for cracked feet. Baby Foot exfoliation foot peel is the answer. It takes about an hour of soaking in the booties and about a week for the cracked skin to peel off, but then, it's baby-soft soles.

With the million things moms juggle all day, they need to have their phones charged up at all times. This Belkin MagSafe puck charger is different from the others out there. It's got a 6.6-foot braided cable so it's unlikely to fray, it supports 15W fast charging, and there's a kickstand that pops out the back so mom can keep it propped up for a FaceTime or Netflix anywhere. Obviously, it only works with the iPhone 12 or 13 series.

We here at Input are big believers in reproductive freedom. Given that the Supreme Court is about to strike down Roe v. Wade, now would be the perfect time to make a donation to an abortion-rights organization in your mom’s name. Our sister site Mic has suggested seven grassroots abortion funds and organizations, from the Mississippi Reproductive Freedom Fund to the Justice Empowerment Network, in need of your cash.

You’ve probably caused your mother an undue amount of stress over the course of your lifetime, so the least you can do now is help her chill the eff out. Might we suggest Mom Grass brand pre-rolled joints, from the makers of Dad Grass? Mom Grass products are made with CBG, a non-psychoactive cannabinoid that’s perfectly legal and will help Mom relax without getting her crazy high like THC products.

Especially for moms, a good night of sleep is priceless. This Slip silk pillowcase keeps cool throughout the night for a restful sleep and will leave mom with that I woke up like this feeling. Its satiny fabric doesn’t absorb skincare, smoothes out hair, and prevents fine lines too — but maybe don’t mention that last part to mom.

The Mighty Vibe is an iPod shuffle for a world that’s moved on. It’s a little colorful music player that can sync with Spotify or Amazon Music so you can take your offline playlists on the go without having to stream them from a phone. Perfect for long runs or for anyone in your life who’s more comfortable with a dedicated music player with real buttons.

A very atypical ficus from a very atypical plant store. Cactus Store specializes in rare and odd plants, and has an apparel and home accessories arm that’s drawn fashion and interior lovers alike. Pick up this Ficus Palmeri or one of the many others CS has to offer and your mom will have some standout greenery for their home.

These LIFX bulbs (which will last many years, by the way) are a great addition to any home, smart or not. Unlike some smart bulbs, these require no additional hardware — just add them to your Wi-Fi network and download the LIFX app. They play well with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple’s HomeKit, too.

This tasteful home accessory comes from Seth Rogen, a bona fide master of ceramics who’s launched his own brand Houseplant. Whether your mom is a fellow herb lover or could just use an attractive assist for lighting candles or incense, the cast iron double blob will look great on a shelf.

Being a parent is tiring, but coffee makes everything better. Nespresso’s Vertuo machine will get major mom points for being simple — pop a pod in, slap a button, and your espresso is on the way. That simplicity is even more satisfying when coupled with the fact that the Vertuo machine makes a damn fine cup of coffee and comes with Nespresso’s robust selection of flavors. Bonus points for Nespresso’s recycling program that makes the machine’s pods a lot more eco-friendly than its plastic counterparts.

For the Law & Order lover in your life, here’s a slightly less cop-loving opportunity to seek justice in a Nintendo Switch game. The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles ports the legal drama of Phoenix Wright to Meiji period Japan and Victorian England, a perfect blend of detective sleuthing and court yelling. It’s also mostly reading, which should make it much more welcoming to infrequent gamers.

Children — yes, including you — can be a pain in the ass, and everywhere else. Instead of treating your mom to a singular spa day, get her this heated massager from Five S Shiatsu she can use repeatedly. With deep-kneading nodes and adjustable warmth, the device can surely make up for the aches you’ve attributed to, and then some. It also comes with a carrying case for when mom comes to visit.

Is your partner a mom? Cool! Instead of going the classic route and getting simple jewelry as a gift, be bold and get a vibrator that doubles as a necklace. Crave’s Vesper is a powerful little vibe and a legitimately beautiful piece of jewelry to wear out. It’ll show that you value your partner’s pleasure — and that you’ve got good taste.

Yes, there are hundreds of fancy water bottles (like one that gamifies hydration) and travel cups on the market, but most are more trouble than they’re worth. There’s a reason Nalgene’s bottles are still so popular: because they get the job done and last for years. If you go for the classic wide-mouth variety, you can jam plenty of ice in there to keep water cold, too.