Cyber Monday Deals
Pick up some backpacking and hiking gear with these Cyber Monday deals
Forget about laptops and TVs, these outdoor essentials are what you need to get away from the desk.
It’s no secret: Outdoor adventure gear is expensive.
Instead of binging to gear up all at once before your first trip of the summer, think about starting to pick up the things you need, or upgrading worn-out items you have, now. Take advantage of these wild Cyber Monday deals from outdoor brands to bring your backpack and it’s contents to the next level.
GoPro cameras are one of those items that just get better every year. The latest iteration features a superfast processor (almost as fast as you will be racing down the mountain with one of these mounted to your ski helmet), shoots 5.3K video with a real slo-mo framerate, and top-notch video stabilization to make that fast black diamond run look smooth. And it comes with a 1-year subscription to help store all that video.
Those sweet astrophotography shots you want to get with your lit-up tent or campfire in the foreground are only going to come out with a solid tripod, and you’re only going to want to carry a tripod into the backcountry if it’s lightweight. This Peak Designs tripod comes in at less than 3 pounds and is compact enough to slide into the water bottle pocket on the side of your back, and can still handle 20 pounds of camera equipment on top.
The indomitable Whiteperlite has been the gold standard in backpacking camp stoves for a quarter century, largely because one of them will last you at least that long. Easy to use, good simmer control, and virtually indestructible (and easy to fix in the field), one of these is a lifelong investment in good camp cooking.
A trustworthy headlamp is your best friend on a night in the woods. The already pocket-friendly Spot is a simple, easy to use, and capable staple that simply works—now for even less dough. Two easy to use buttons make switching modes simple, 350 lumens of brightness is enough to fully illuminate camp or the trail in front of you, tweak-able brightness and beams let you customize the light you need, and on low you won’t need to change the batteries for 200 hours.
The fire pit of the future. The Yukon fine-tunes the airflow over your backyard campfire to burn wood more efficiently with less smoke. An internal ash pan (because of that efficient burning, everything should be reduced to fine ash) makes it easy to clean. The brand also sells accessories to make it easy to cook with the Yukon.
The Micro Puff might just be the most versatile outdoor jacket you can buy. The ideal amount of superlight synthetic insulation makes the jacket super packable (it compresses to smaller the size of a squash), capable even in wet conditions (it won’t wet out like down, and features a water resistant shell), and super warm—It works as a layering piece while you’re hiking down to near 0°F, or as a standalone jacket on cool summer nights.
Going somewhere real cold? Alpine-quality 800-fill down jackets rarely comes this cheap. The Phantom can handle overnights in the Montana mountains, Alaska Range mountaineering trips, and more, and comes in at only a little over a pound, meaning it’s equally packable for long backpack-bound trips.
Take advantage of the extra capacity for stuff while you’re car camping to give yourself a little bit of breathing room in your tent, bring the kids, or invite a couple friends. The six-person Chimney Creek has ample head and shoulder space for you and the crew to play cards, get a good night's sleep, wait out a storm, or have a dance party (the peak height of the tent is nearly 6 feet), all in an easy-to-setup shelter.