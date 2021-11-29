Pick up some backpacking and hiking gear with these Cyber Monday deals

Peak Designs Carbon Fiber Travel Tripod

Those sweet astrophotography shots you want to get with your lit-up tent or campfire in the foreground are only going to come out with a solid tripod, and you’re only going to want to carry a tripod into the backcountry if it’s lightweight. This Peak Designs tripod comes in at less than 3 pounds and is compact enough to slide into the water bottle pocket on the side of your back, and can still handle 20 pounds of camera equipment on top.