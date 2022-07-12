The 7 best wireless earbuds and headphones Prime Day deals

Amazon’s Prime Day is upon us for the umpteenth time. The sales may have been a bit disappointing as of late, but it’s still a decent opportunity to spring for some better wireless headphones or earbuds that usually aren’t on sale.

We’ve reviewed plenty of wireless earbuds and headphones in the past, but we’ve spotted some of our favorites, like the Sony WH-1000XM4 and the Jabra Elite 3 in the massive sea of sale options on Amazon right now. You can look to save around 30 percent with these deals, but Prime Day will end tomorrow on July 13.

