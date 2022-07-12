Prime Day

The 7 best wireless earbuds and headphones Prime Day deals

If you don't feel like combing through Amazon’s pages for some new earbuds, we've got you covered with some of our favorite picks.

Jackson Chen

Amazon’s Prime Day is upon us for the umpteenth time. The sales may have been a bit disappointing as of late, but it’s still a decent opportunity to spring for some better wireless headphones or earbuds that usually aren’t on sale.

We’ve reviewed plenty of wireless earbuds and headphones in the past, but we’ve spotted some of our favorites, like the Sony WH-1000XM4 and the Jabra Elite 3 in the massive sea of sale options on Amazon right now. You can look to save around 30 percent with these deals, but Prime Day will end tomorrow on July 13.

Input may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article. We only include products that have been independently selected by Input's editorial team.

Sony WH-1000XM4
Amazon

Sony's previous-generation wireless over-ear headphones still offer great sound, solid ANC and a 30-hour battery life.

Bose QuietComfort 45
Amazon

Bose put out its QuietComfort 45 as a direct competitor to Sony, but it doesn't offer as crisp sound quality. It does, however, excel at all-day comfort.

Apple AirPods Pro
Amazon

It's usually pretty hard to find new AirPods Pro for a discount, so this may be a good time to pick up Apple's earbuds with active noise cancellation.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro
Amazon

If you're looking for something that works better for your Samsung devices, you're better off with the Galaxy Buds Pro and its stemless design.

Beats Fit Pro
Amazon

The wingtip design of the Beats Fit Pro makes it a great choice for those looking for earbuds that won't fall out during workouts.

Jabra Elite 7 Active
Amazon

Jabra designed these earbuds to stay with you no matter how sweaty your workout gets since it has ShakeGrip tech and is water- and sweat-proof.

Jabra Elite 3
Amazon

If you're looking for something more affordable, the Jabra Elite 3 is a decent choice with solid sound and long battery life, just no active noise cancellation.