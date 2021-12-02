The 10 safety essentials that should be in your hiking backpack

You’ve planned your route, broken-in hiking shoes, and found a backpack that doesn’t rub your shoulders to the point of wanting to punt it into a lake.

The hiking agenda is ready, but did you pack gear that’ll come in handy if something goes wrong?

While it’s unlikely, being prepared to stay out on the trails longer than you anticipated is a smart move, even if you only plan to be out for a few hours. A sprained ankle, inclement weather, or losing the trail while foraging for mushrooms could all spell arriving back at the trailhead later than expected.

These 10 essentials are all designed to help you out if something goes wrong. Today, even the National Park Service recommends packing the 10 essentials: navigation, sun protection, extra clothes, extra water, a first-aid kit, fire, nutrition, shelter, a knife, and a light source.

In addition to aiding in minor injuries, these supplies make it possible (though certainly not comfortable) to stay out overnight. In the case of hiking, being over-prepared is far better than being under prepared.

