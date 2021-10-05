The absolute best cases for the iPhone 13 Mini

Guides
Grab some serious protection for the smallest phone in the Apple lineup
A solid upgrade from Apple’s last generation and one of the smallest premium phones on the market, the iPhone 13 Mini is a great phone. We salute you your rejecting big phone culture and sticking with the smallest model available.
The iPhone 13 Mini is easier to hold, but drops will do just as much damage. Grab one of these top cases to keep your new phone safe.
The silcone case is as basic as it gets, but it’ll protect your new phone from everyday drops. This line has a variety of colors designed to complement and contrast the iPhone 13 palette