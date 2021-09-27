The absolute best cases for the iPhone 13 Pro Max

Guides
Let’s protect your latest $1,000 phone upgrade.
The iPhone 13 Pro Max is big. It’s got a 6.7-inch screen (with a small notch), weighs in at 8.46 oz., and towers over the already sizable iPhone 13 Pro. While Apple boasts having a surgical-grade stainless steel shell and a ceramic shield over the screen, investing in a solid case is never a bad idea when picking up the latest and greatest iPhone.
Here are the best cases for the iPhone 13 Pro Max out right now.
If you generally keep your iPhone safe and sound, the standard silicone case from Apple is all you need. It gets the job done and comes in a handful of fun, complementary colors.