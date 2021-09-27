The absolute best cases for the iPhone 13 Pro Max

The iPhone 13 Pro Max is big. It’s got a 6.7-inch screen (with a small notch), weighs in at 8.46 oz., and towers over the already sizable iPhone 13 Pro. While Apple boasts having a surgical-grade stainless steel shell and a ceramic shield over the screen, investing in a solid case is never a bad idea when picking up the latest and greatest iPhone.

Here are the best cases for the iPhone 13 Pro Max out right now.