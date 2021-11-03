These are the best cases for your new Pixel 6

The Pixel 6 is easily one of Google’s best phones to date. The latest Pixel looks gorgeous, has a cool, distinctive camera bar, and rivals the overall quality of the iPhone 13 and Samsung Galaxy S21 at a cheaper price point. Whether you’ve already got your hands on your Pixel 6 or are looking to buy one when they’re back in stock, one thing is certain: you’re going to want to put your beautiful new phone in a case as soon as possible.

The last thing you want to do with a phone you just ordered is to immediately drop it and have to ship it back out to repair a cracked screen. We all love that new smartphone feel, but getting it into a case immediately is the best move. Luckily, the top case brands like OtterBox, Spigen, Moment, and others already have designs for the Pixel 6 that you can pick up today.

Everyone has aesthetic and functionality priorities when it comes to picking a case. Do you want a plain, minimalist case or something fun and bright? Do you choose a slim case that won’t add heft to your phone or opt for the bulkiest, most protective case on the market? Whatever your preference, there’s a case on this list that will suit your needs and protect your Pixel 6 from drops, scratches, and everyday wear and tear.

Input may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article. We only include products that have been independently selected by Input's editorial team.