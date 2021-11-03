Guides
These are the best cases for your new Pixel 6
Google’s new flagship phone looks stunning. Keep it that way by putting yours in a serious case.
The Pixel 6 is easily one of Google’s best phones to date. The latest Pixel looks gorgeous, has a cool, distinctive camera bar, and rivals the overall quality of the iPhone 13 and Samsung Galaxy S21 at a cheaper price point. Whether you’ve already got your hands on your Pixel 6 or are looking to buy one when they’re back in stock, one thing is certain: you’re going to want to put your beautiful new phone in a case as soon as possible.
The last thing you want to do with a phone you just ordered is to immediately drop it and have to ship it back out to repair a cracked screen. We all love that new smartphone feel, but getting it into a case immediately is the best move. Luckily, the top case brands like OtterBox, Spigen, Moment, and others already have designs for the Pixel 6 that you can pick up today.
Everyone has aesthetic and functionality priorities when it comes to picking a case. Do you want a plain, minimalist case or something fun and bright? Do you choose a slim case that won’t add heft to your phone or opt for the bulkiest, most protective case on the market? Whatever your preference, there’s a case on this list that will suit your needs and protect your Pixel 6 from drops, scratches, and everyday wear and tear.
This funky case combines side grips with a unique textured back for an ergonomic design that’ll be tough to let slip through your fingers. There’s raised detailing around the camera and ports for extra protection and added flair. If you’re looking for simple protection that will stand out, this is your case.
Love the Pixel 6 design and the color you picked out? Then why cover it up? With this clear case from OtterBox, you can let your device shine while giving it serious drop protection. This version of the case uses antimicrobial technology to fight off common bacteria and prevent microbial growth.
If you’ve got butterfingers when it comes to your devices, you need to pick a case that has an enhanced grip to prevent drops altogether. Incipio’s Grip Case has multidirectional grips around its edge to give you a better hold on your Pixel 6. And if you still drop your phone, this case has 14-foot drop protection and specialty struts to reduce impact force.
Your Pixel 6 should have a case that feels just as high-end. This case from Bellroy is made with soft-to-the-touch leather, has a microfiber lining to keep your phone scratch-free, and doesn’t add much bulk to your device. This isn’t a terribly complex case design, but it will keep your phone protected from average drops. There are quite a few color options, too.
Moment’s new minimalist Pixel case is designed with an all-over grip and will protect your phone from up to 6-foot drops. The big draw for this case is Moment’s new proprietary magnet array called (M)Force, which will work perfectly with most MagSafe compatible accessories designed for newer iPhones.
The Tough Armor line is designed to protect your phone from just about everything. The layered polycarbonate case is lined with strategically placed impact foam that will reduce drop impact. Serious protection doesn’t mean it looks like phone prison though — the design is clean and even comes in a lovely rose gold color.
The Defender Series Pro case is the most rugged OtterBox design available for the Pixel 6 right now. The tough polycarbonate case will fit your phone perfectly and protect it from repeat drops while port covers keep dirt and dust from entering your phone. It’s also got a holster that can be used with a belt clip or as a kickstand.