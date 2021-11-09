The absolute best cases for the Pixel 6 Pro

The Pixel 6 Pro is Google’s new flagship smartphone and it's pretty impressive. The design is stunning (we love that camera bar), its overall specs line up with other top phones, and the camera rivals those on the iPhone 13 and Samsung Galaxy S21. With a phone this good, you’ll want to keep it protected.

The Pixel line has always had fewer case options than new iPhones and other Android phones, but there are still some stellar options out there that will keep your phone safe, and stylish. Top case brands like OtterBox, Spigen, and Caseology have some fantastic cases that really let the Pixel design shine, while other brands offer cheaper, more colorful alternatives. Whatever your vibe, there’s a case out there that will match your style.

When you’re looking for a top phone case, you want a drop protection guarantee, a good all-around grip to avoid drops altogether, and a clean, slim build that won’t add too much weight or bulk to your phone. These premier Pixel 6 Pro cases will certainly keep your phone protected and save you from having to ship your new phone out for replacement or annoying screen repairs.

Input may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article. We only include products that have been independently selected by Input's editorial team.