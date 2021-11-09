Guides
The absolute best cases for the Pixel 6 Pro
Grab one of these stellar phone cases and save yourself from Googling screen repair options.
The Pixel 6 Pro is Google’s new flagship smartphone and it's pretty impressive. The design is stunning (we love that camera bar), its overall specs line up with other top phones, and the camera rivals those on the iPhone 13 and Samsung Galaxy S21. With a phone this good, you’ll want to keep it protected.
The Pixel line has always had fewer case options than new iPhones and other Android phones, but there are still some stellar options out there that will keep your phone safe, and stylish. Top case brands like OtterBox, Spigen, and Caseology have some fantastic cases that really let the Pixel design shine, while other brands offer cheaper, more colorful alternatives. Whatever your vibe, there’s a case out there that will match your style.
When you’re looking for a top phone case, you want a drop protection guarantee, a good all-around grip to avoid drops altogether, and a clean, slim build that won’t add too much weight or bulk to your phone. These premier Pixel 6 Pro cases will certainly keep your phone protected and save you from having to ship your new phone out for replacement or annoying screen repairs.
Input may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article. We only include products that have been independently selected by Input's editorial team.
This case isn’t anything fancy, but it’ll keep your phone safe from simple scratches and drops — it’s built to absorb shocks and has raised edges to protect your screen. The big plus of buying a case straight from Google is that the design and available colors complement the Pixel 6 Pro really well.
Spigen’s Liquid Air line brings serious defense to the Pixel 6 Pro without adding any serious bulk or weight. The slim case is flexible and seriously shock-absorbent thanks to the brand’s Air Cushion Technology. And just because it’s simple doesn’t mean it’s boring — the geometric pattern on the back adds a bit of flair.
Caseology’s Vault line is equally rugged and slim. The sandstone texture body will keep it from getting knocked off surfaces and the side grips will help you keep a handle on it. It has serious drop protection and is designed to disperse force to prevent serious damage. The detailing around the camera really draws attention to the Pixel’s unique camera bar, too.
If you want to add a pop of color to your Pixel 6 Pro, Pela has quite a selection to choose from. These cases are soft, flexible, and made out of compostable bioplastic. Who doesn’t want a more sustainable phone case? These aren’t the most hardcore cases out there, but they’ll protect your phone from everyday drops and scratches.
Incipio’s Grip Case is built with multidirectional grips around its edge to help keep your Pixel 6 Pro safely in your hands. If you regularly drop your phone, it's best to grab a really grippy case from the start. And if you still manage to let your Pixel slip out of your hands (we know you’ll manage it somehow), this case has 14-foot drop protection.
If you love the natural color of your Pixel 6 Pro, there's no reason to cover it up completely. This clear case from OtterBox lets the natural design of Google’s flagship phone breathe while adding serious protection. This line also utilizes antimicrobial technology t to ward off bacteria.
If you’re looking for a case that looks a bit more sophisticated and mature, you should go with a leather case. Bellroy uses soft eco-tanned leather for its cases and adds a microfiber lining to keep your phone scratch-free. This slim case is pretty basic, but it’ll keep your phone safe from everyday wear and tear.
This is the most heavy-duty case available for the Pixel 6 Pro. OtterBox’s Defender Pro Series means business — it’ll protect your phones against serious drops, has port covers to block dirt and dust, has an all-over grippy feel, and uses antimicrobial technology. This case can survive just about anything.