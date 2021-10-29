These are the very best wireless soundbars

A solid soundbar is a must-have accessory for any home entertainment system. Modern TVs — even massive, top-tier models — are just too slim to house serious built-in speakers, and most sound straight-up awful compared to the most basic external speakers. Whether you’re a cinephile building a home theater, a competitive gamer who needs sharp audio cues, or just looking to enhance your next Nexflix binge, a soundbar will instantly boost your viewing experience.

Setting up a home audio system might sound tricky, but soundbars are an absolute breeze to connect and configure. There’s no need to hook up additional speakers, add subwoofers, or run through extensive testing (although you can add all the compatible accessories you want if you're building out a more complex speaker setup). You don’t even need a mess of cables because the top soundbars have Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity options. They also don’t take up a lot of additional space and have sleek, low-profile designs that will look fantastic in front of any TV.

You’ll hear an instant boost in audio quality with any of the following Dolby Atmos-enabled soundbars. Those built-in speakers will sound like garbage if you ever try to go back. The dialogue in your favorite dramas will be crisper, those action flick explosions will sound almost too close for comfort, and you’ll be able to pinpoint minute audio details you’d normally miss entirely. Whichever soundbar you choose, you’ll unlock a whole new world of audio and won’t want to leave the couch anytime soon.

Input may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article. We only include products that have been independently selected by Input's editorial team.