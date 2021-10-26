Guides
The best 100W GaN chargers for your new MacBook Pro 14
GaN chargers are great, so we’ve gathered the best 100w chargers from brands that aren’t shady to fully power your new MacBook Pro
One of the more exciting features of the new MacBook Pros is their ability to fast charge a whole 50 percent in thirty minutes according to Apple.
While the 16-inch MacBook Pro gets a fancy 140W Gallium Nitride adapter to pull this off over MagSafe 3, the 14-inch laptops only get Apple’s old 96W brick. This brick is still using old silicon-based charging tech, which means it’s both massive and gets pretty hot under a full load. (True story: I once successfully applied a vinyl skin to a laptop using an Apple charging block as the heat source.) It also only has a single charging port, taking up far too much space in your bag if you have multiple gadgets you’d like to charge.
While it may seem simple to just grab a multi-port GaN charger for your new MacBook Pro, the reality is that there aren’t as many good 100W GaN chargers available as you might think. Amazon is full of shady pop-up brands, and powerhouse (pun intended) brands like Anker have yet to step into the ultra-high capacity charger game.
If you want to save bag space and charge more than just your laptop when you travel, we’ve gathered some of the best 100W GaN power adapters out there for your new 14-inch MacBook Pro, sifting through to muck to find charging bricks you can trust. Everything in this guide can fast charge a 14-inch MacBook Pro alone, and provide a standard-speed charge when connected to at least one other device.
Note: The 16-inch MacBook Pro only fast charges with 140W chargers using the new USB Power Delivery 3.1 spec through MagSafe 3. The Thunderbolt 4 ports are capped at 100W charging. PD 3.1 is extremely new, and other than Apple, there aren’t any vendors selling higher capacity chargers that can provide more than 100W to a single device yet. If you grab the 16-inch, hang on to that pack-in charger for the time being. It’s still GaN based so it at least won’t burn a hole through your floor. You can charge a 16-inch with the chargers in this guide, but it will only be a standard speed charging and may not be supplied enough power if you need to charge it alongside other devices.
Input may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article. We only include products that have been independently selected by Input's editorial team.
Hyper’s newest GaN charger can provide a total output of 245W. While it’s limited to just 100W to each device, this thing can juice up two 14-inch MacBook Pros and still have enough capacity to quick-charge an iPad Pro or an iPhone. This is currently in pre-order at Indiegogo, but Hyper has a good track record of shipping their products.
This charger is an update to the company’s previous high-capacity GaN charger, increasing charge capacity from 90W to 100W, and making the package a bit more compact and streamlined. It also is one of the first chargers at this capacity to feature GaN II, meaning it’s even more thermally efficient than previous GaN bricks.
Hyper’s most exciting line is its two stackable chargers, in both 65W and 100W flavors. Not only can one of these power all your devices on the go, but you can stack up to 16 of them total to create a crazy power station at home if you so desire. The 100w stackable charger rarely stays in stock for long, so be sure to be on top of your inbox if you need to sign up for restock notifications.
If the stackable charger is out of stock, or you need more than 2 ports in your travel charger, this 4-port 100W wall charger from Hyper is another great option. While not as ground breaking in the form-factor department, this charger makes up for it with its broad port selection, two full power 100 W USB-C PD ports and two 18W USB-A ports, make it a great choice for families who need to charge lots of devices on the go.
This is RavPower’s second GaN II charger that uses a C8 connector instead of wall prongs. Its small size and placement flexibility make it perfect for a standing desk if you want to grab some adhesive to keep it in place. With 120W of capacity, this charger can provide a full fast charge to your 14-inch MacBook Pro while still being able to fast charge an iPhone. Two USB-A ports will let you top up any accessories like a mouse or wireless keyboard.