The best accessories for the Nintendo Switch OLED

If you upgraded your console, you’ll want to upgrade your gear too.
With a bigger and brighter screen that makes older Switch models look washed out, the Switch OLED is serious technical improvement for Nintendo’s hybrid console. For handheld players, making the upgrade to OLED is a worthwhile jump.
If you’re upgrading your setup or grabbing a Switch for the first time, there’s a slew of must-have accessories to get the most out of the console.
Don’t risk running around with a naked Switch or trying to cram it into a tight case made for a smaller model. The official Nintendo carrying case isn’t high-end, but it’ll provide affordable protection. It also comes with an OLED-sized screen protector.