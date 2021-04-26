The best Bitcoin wallets for iPhone

Guides
Whether you want to hold your own keys or enlist a little help, there’s an iOS Bitcoin wallet for everyone.
A lot of people are getting into Bitcoin right now, and the learning curve is pretty steep all things considered. Maybe you just bought some Bitcoin on Coinbase, or maybe you’re dollar-cost-averaging like a champ.
But now you’re wondering: Where am I supposed to keep my Bitcoin? And for that you’re going to need a wallet.
Before we get into which wallets are worth considering, let’s talk a little bit about Bitcoin custody. “Custody” refers to whether the keys to your funds are managed by you (non- or self-custodial) or a third party (custodial).