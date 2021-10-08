The absolute best Bluetooth earbuds for the Nintendo Switch

Guides
Now that the Switch supports Bluetooth audio, it’s time to upgrade your earbuds.
After years of bellyaching from fans, Nintendo finally added Bluetooth headphone support on the Switch. But what if you’re looking for a new pair of headphones, and you want to make sure they work with the Switch?
Luckily, almost any pair of Bluetooth headphones will work, so don’t worry about that. Instead, you should find the pair that’s best for you, and we have a few recommendations.
The active noise cancelling capabilities here make these earbuds elite — easily some of the best sounding buds out there. Each bud has foam ear tips for a tighter seal and touchpad controls. The charge on the buds lasts for 8 hours with ACN enabled, making them perfect for a full day of gaming.