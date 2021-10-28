Guides
The absolute best Bluetooth shower speakers
Time to turn up in the tub.
Whether you’re a serious shower time soloist or just want a chill playlist on in the background while you clean up, you won’t regret upgrading the quality of your shower jams. You aren’t going to reach bathroom concert superstardom if you’ve got to strain to hear the music over the falling water.
There are plenty of Bluetooth speakers out there that claim to be perfect for the shower but the majority of them are built cheaply to be sold as budget options, have terrible audio quality, and are barely a step up from blasting music from your phone. Trust us — investing in a quality speaker that you can use around the house and in the shower is a much better option than grabbing a stocking stuffer suction-cup speaker for $20. It just isn’t going to last.
A good shower speaker needs an IP rating of at least IPX6, which means it can handle strong water jets. An IPX7 or X8 rating is even better — it means that the speaker can survive complete submersion. You also need a design that works for your specific bathroom setup and, of course, an audio quality that will be crisp and consistent every time you hop in the shower. Any one of the speakers below fits all these standards and can be used for other purposes as well.
The Wonderboom 2 is a powerful, small speaker that will deliver top-notch sound from anywhere. The 360-degree speaker design means you don’t have to find the perfect spot for it — it’ll cut through water noise from anywhere. This little guy has an IP67 rating and floats, so it’s perfect for baths as well.
The Charge 5 has downright excellent audio quality. It’s a beefier portable speaker, but still small enough to bring in the shower without taking up much space. This newest Charge model has an IP67 rating and a silicone foot added to its base for stabilization, so it’ll work perfectly on your shower floor or a shelf.
The Clip 4 doesn’t have that premium home audio quality, but it still packs a punch. The big plus here is the built-in carabiner so you can clip it onto a showerhead, shower curtain rod, or towel bar easily. If you’ve got a small shower or crowded storage space in your bathroom, the Clip 4 is the versatile speaker you need.
The SoundLink Micro brings that Bose quality audio to a palm-sized speaker. While the built-in clip is designed for outdoorsy situations, not the shower, it’ll still open up placement options for you. The modern, low-key design will look sleek compared to more sporty speakers, too.
The No Bounds XL speaker is made of eco-friendly materials and has a unique design to match. The cork base will keep the speaker steady on wet shelves and keep it buoyant if used in a bath. It’s also got a clip if you’d prefer to hang it. You won’t have trouble finding a space for this speaker in your shower.
This speaker is the best budget shower speaker out there. It’s got an IPX7 rating, a lighting system for that shower concert experience, and a slim, 360-degree design for excellent placement versatility. The sound quality isn’t quite premium, but it has great bass and solid sound for a speaker under $100.
The Beosound Explore has a high-end home audio look, combined with an IP67 rating, and is durable enough to take on outdoor adventures (it’ll survive being dropped in your shower, too). It’s small and includes a removable strap and carabiner for max flexibility in tight spaces, and still delivers powerful sound.
If you’re serious about your shower time tunes, get a speaker that lives in your showerhead. The Moxie showerhead is designed to deliver perfect audio from right between jets of water. The speaker is docked magnetically and can be easily removed for recharging or use elsewhere. Audio aside, it’s also a great showerhead.