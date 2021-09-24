The absolute best cases for the iPhone 13 Pro

Guides
With all of the extra features that come with the iPhone 13 Pro, you’re going to want to keep it safe.
The iPhone 13 Pro is a top-notch phone — it's launching with a seriously improved camera system, a powerful A15 Bionic chip, and lightning fast refresh rates. It’s also a tad thicker and heavier than its predecessor, meaning a new case is an immediate must-buy when you upgrade your phone.
Luckily the iPhone case machine is already churning out plenty of great options.
The standard silicone case is as simple as they come, but the official Apple options gets the job done. The iPhone 13 Pro doesn’t come with as many color options as the smaller iPhone 13, but there are plenty of case colors to choose from at Apple.