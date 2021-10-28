The best wireless chargers for the iPhone 13

Guides
With Qi-enabled and MagSafe charging, why are you still plugging in your iPhone?
Wired charging is on its way out, and the era of fast, wireless charging is upon us. If you’re looking to cut the cord, and make the transition to wireless or MagSafe charging, these options are the best of the best.
Apple’s official MagSafe may not be flashy, but it gets to job done and can hit wireless charging up to 15W with Apple’s 20W USB-C Power Adapter.
Having a simple, small charger means it's easy to stow when you aren’t using it, too.