This military-grade clothing rack is the only thing that could handle my wardrobe

I have yet to witness a person enter my room for the first time and not be in shock at the vastness of my clothing collection.

Inside, there’s the ubiquitous IKEA Malm 4-drawer chest packed with socks, underwear, and bottoms. The equally familiar IKEA Kallax is half-dedicated to apparel — one cube stacked with t-shirts, the other with even more pants. My closet, 38 inches wide as measured by the Supreme tape measure, is where outerwear claims the hangers and two suitcases, a pair of storage bins, several sneaker boxes, and the Off-White x IKEA paper bag all pile up, filled to capacity with various garments. Unboxed shoes are lined up underneath my desk and bed frame, the latter of which also hides an additional suitcase and four more storage bins. Prior to entering, you’d be forgiven for missing two shoe racks and a standing coat hanger that are solely mine, not shared with my roommate.

Sounds like a lot, right? That’s not even the main event.

The focal point of my room is an adjustable pole garment rack (seen above) that’s wedged between the floor and the ceiling. It has three poles to hang clothing from and two additional shelves — all of which are, you guessed it — completely stuffed. It looms over the shoes on the floor. As of right now, it houses 125 of my favorite t-shirts and 56 additional tops, including collared shirts, rugbies, hockey jerseys, sweatshirts, and various other one-offs. The shelves have three more bags full of clothing —including a beefy Louis Vuitton Bandouliere 55 — and other assorted stuff.

You might see it as an exercise in insanity, but what I see is an absolute unit; a godsend of a clothing rack that’s fit for such a dedicated jawnz enthusiast as myself. The storage system is made by Prince Hanger and has the no-frills name Double 2Tier Hanger & Shelf. Without it, I don’t know how I would have stored everything I’ve accumulated. I’d be at a loss as I inevitably continue to expand upon my wardrobe.

Prior to it entering my life and home, I had this bummy freestanding external wardrobe that I purchased from Walmart for $45. It did the job for a while, but it wasn’t equipped to handle new purchase after purchase and eventually collapsed. Twice. It was then that I realized I couldn’t go cheap; I needed something heavy-duty. To my surprise, I found the solution for just about twice as much money.

The Prince Hanger system has stood tall for more than a year now and shows no signs of giving out. By all appearances, it’ll run out of space for hangers before it reaches its weight limit — well worth the $100 price tag.

Ian Servantes/Input

Putting it together was relatively easy. I just followed the instructions, conjoined the various metal poles and plastic fasteners, and wedged the spring-loaded endings to the floor and ceiling. Altogether, it took around an hour — far less time than I spent color coordinating everything it would hold. It’s adjustable, so it was able to fit perfectly alongside my dresser.

There’s nothing sexy about its industrial appearance, but I am turned on by all the options readily available. I love having more options than I know what to do with, as hard to justify as they may be. So, while I cannot recommend going as jawnz crazy as I have, I know that somewhere out there someone is drowning in apparel just like I was.

If that’s you, dedicate the Benjamin that would go to one additional article of clothing (or maybe just a portion of it) and erect old faithful inside your home.