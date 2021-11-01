Guides
These are the absolute best laptop bags
Your laptop needs a safe space when you’re on the go.
Your laptop is your connection to your friends and family, your remote workspace, and an endless source of entertainment and mindless scrolling — you can’t keep throwing it in any old bag and praying that it’ll stay safe while you lug it around town. Laptops aren’t built to be tossed around and taking them on the go without protection is a dangerous, and potentially expensive, game.
Designated laptop bags have a bit of a nerdy stereotype attached to them — boring and bulky shoulder bags with room for a thick laptop, too many cables, and not much else. But now everyone is carrying a laptop with them and modern models are actually super stylish and versatile. No matter your design and style preferences, there’s a bag out there for you that your laptop will love.
A solid protective sleeve for your laptop is an absolute must. A designated padded pocket will keep your laptop secure and separate from other belongings, so it won’t move around when you do. Other than that, the choice is yours. You can go low-profile and professional or bright, fun, and bold. Backpack or tote. A light carry or a big bag with enough room for everything you own. Pick your favorite from these top-tier bags and know your laptop will be safe and sound.
Input may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article. We only include products that have been independently selected by Input's editorial team.
The Targus Work+ Daypack is a clean, professional bag that can be worn as a backpack or carried as a tote. It has a designated padded laptop sleeve that can hold laptops up to 16 inches and additional storage for other everyday essentials. The bag is made from water-resistant materials, so it’ll hold up in light rain.
The Arcane Daypack is built for urban commuters. Made from recycled plastics and designed to be stylishly low-profile, this backpack can hold laptops up to 16 inches in its padded sleeve, your everyday accessories in its several internal pockets and a water bottle in its side pocket. There are several bold color options and different sizes if you have a larger or smaller laptop.
Herschel's signature backpack takes a timeless outdoorsy design and adds modern versatility. Unfasten the front straps, flip back the top, and loosen the drawcord closure to find a fleece lined 15-inch laptop sleeve and a sneakily spacious interior. The bag’s straps and back panel are made with a breathable mesh, so you’ll be comfy no matter how much you’re carrying.
This top Timbuk2 backpack is an absolute workhorse. The padded laptop sleeve can hold a 17-inch laptop and the internal organizer has room for all the accessories and documents you need to carry with you. The bag’s design is super sturdy and comfortable, and there’s a luggage pass-through option, making this a perfect bag for travelers.
Fjällräven Raven’s signature laptop bag is simple and stylish. This model will protect a 17-inch laptop in its padded sleeve and the main compartment has plenty of storage space for everything else. You can use the backpack straps or carry the bag at your side with the tough top handle. There’s also a huge range of unique color options.
This techy messenger bag has a padded exterior laptop pocket that fits a 17-inch laptop, zippered pockets for easy phone and wallet access, and additional internal pockets for other essentials. The shoulder strap can be configured for carrying on either side and has a classic quick-release seatbelt buckle with a bottle opener. It’s a vibe.
This versatile laptop bag hits the sweet spot between street style and professionalism. Its padded sleeve holds up to 15-inch laptops and there’s lots of internal organization options. You can choose between three carrying styles: briefcase mode with soft leather handles, a detachable shoulder strap, or stowable backpack straps.
If you’re always working, always on the go, and have the budget, this premium work backpack is worth the investment. This is the ultimate work trip bag. The designated padded sleeve fits 17-inch laptops and there’s room in the main compartment for every tool you’d need in a modern office. The exterior is ultra rugged and designed to weather some rough handling while airport hopping.