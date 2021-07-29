The best M.2 SSDs for your PlayStation 5

Guides
Once you’ve got beta firmware, all you need is a ridiculously fast SSD.
When Sony announced the PlayStation 5, it revealed that the console would have expandable storage, and that this would come in the form of a standard M.2 NVMe drive, as opposed to the Xbox Series X’s proprietary expansion cards.
However, despite using a standard interface, Sony has insisted that the PlayStation 5 would only work with SSDs that roughly match the speed of the 825GB of internal storage. In other words, the bar is pretty high.