Sam Hill

Guides

These are the new WatchOS 8 features you need to try right now

The latest Apple Watch update has several app redesigns and new features you won’t want to miss.

WatchOS 8 is loaded with new features, better accessibility, and sleek redesigns of your everyday apps. Here are 11 reasons to download Apple’s newest Apple Watch software right now.

1. Portrait watch faces

WatchOS 8 brings rotating portrait pictures to your watch face. When picking a portrait photo from your iPhone, your Apple Watch can intelligently highlight faces and blur the background to make them pop. You can select up to 24 portraits to rotate through.

Tap