The best note-taking apps for the Galaxy Z Fold 3

The foldable's new S Pen support opens up a whole new dimension of productivity.
With S-Pen support, Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 feels less like a phone that folds, and more like a hybrid device that blurs the line between phone and tablet. If you’ve already pre-ordered a Galaxy Z Fold 3 and S-Pen Fold Edition, we’ve assembled the best note-taking apps to take advantage of these new features.
Samsung Notes, Samsung’s native note-taking app, is perhaps the best place to start. Samsung Notes covers most of the basics, is free, and is already included with Samsung and Galaxy devices.