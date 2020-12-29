Evan Rodgers

Guides

Our favorite outdoor gear stories of 2020

We didn't go out much this year, but when we did, we did it with style.

Chris Hytha

A weird year

If you're a hiker, cyclist, backpacker, or just someone that takes an occasional trip into the great outdoors, 2020 was probably a weird year for you. A global pandemic may have kept us off the streets, but it didn't stop a slew of great outdoor products from hitting the shelves.

So what were our favorite outdoor stories this year? Tap through to find out.

NurPhoto/NurPhoto/Getty Images

The Santa Cruz Bullit MX

Ever see a mountain bike that just makes your head turn? Santa Cruz's Bullit MX electric mountain bike is exactly that.

Read more

Tap