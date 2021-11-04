The absolute best phones under $200

The next generation of smartphones is here. Between the recently released iPhone 13 and Pixel 6, and the slightly older Samsung Galaxy S21, there’s some serious firepower in the mobile phone game right now. But is it really worth dropping nearly $1,000 on a new phone every year just to stay up to date? While there are worthwhile upgrades coming out year after year, it really isn’t a big deal to hold back a couple of generations to save money or find a cheaper option altogether.

Whether you’re sticking to a strict budget or just don’t want to be in the new phone rat race, there are plenty of budget options out there that will serve you well. You’ll be missing out on the absolute latest mobile camera systems, software, and features, but you won’t be living in the Stone Age with a cheaper phone. You’ll still be able to take solid photos, text and talk with your friends and family, and use your favorite social apps, even on a sub-$200 phone.

Companies like Nokia, Samsung, and Motorola have always had phones available at lower price points, and the most recent models have features that feel pretty top-tier, like edge-to-edge displays and quad-camera systems. There are also some great iPhone and Pixel models available from third-party sellers that are only a couple of years old. No matter what you’re priorities are — style, a long battery life, an advanced camera, etc. — there’s a budget phone out there for you.

