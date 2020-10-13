Guides

These are the best, most discounted items from today's biggest sales

Amazon's Prime Day and Best Buy's Black Friday collide for one epic sale.

Evan Rodgers

As the guides editor, and the resident heat-seeking deal guru, it fell upon me to scour Amazon's Prime Day offerings. Then Best Buy decided to get into the mix by simply pretending that Prime Day is actually Black Friday, so I scoured those deals as well. Did I enjoy it? A little bit.

But what is a good deal? To me, personally, I want to see a discount of more than 30 percent. That's the emotional hurdle I need to get over before I can justify buying something I totally wasn't thinking about the day before. Some of the items on this list are around 20 percent off, but they're pretty desirable items that will last you a long time. You think I would waste your time with wimpy deals? I would never.

Prime Day deals

iRobot Roomba 692

The Roomba 692 is a robot vacuum mainstay — it'll scoot around collecting your vile human detritus like a champ. Your cat may even ride on it!

BISSELL ICONpet Cordless with Tangle Free Brushroll

You love your pet, the internet probably loves your pet, and your pet loves to shed. That's that the Bissell brushroll is for.

SanDisk 512GB Extreme microSDXC

It's practically tradition for Amazon to put microSD cards on sale during Prime Day, and here we have the enhanced Sandisk Extreme variant of its 512GB cards on sale for an impressive 60 percent off.

Sony WHXB900N Noise Cancelling Headphones

These noise-cancelling over-the-ear headphones might not be quite as high-end as the 1000XM4s lower on this list, but they still provide a great music-listening expereince for way less money.

Samsung 49 inch Super Ultra-Wide Desktop Monitor

Do you need an absurdly wide monitor for your desk? Okay, what if that monitor was several hundred dollars off?

Bose SoundLink Revolve

Somewhere there's a dad who doesn't have a Bose speaker, and you could fix that with this Bose Soundlink bluetooth speaker for a whopping $80 off.

Gigabyte AERO 15 OLED

I seriously considered buying this laptop instead of building a custom desktop. It's got very solid specs, an OLED display, and better cooling than you'll find on slimmer gaming laptops.

Amazon Fire TV Recast DVR

Probably Amazon's weirdest home theater gadget, this thing records your local over-the-air TV signals for your perusal at a later time. Why does Amazon make this? We may never know.

Razer Seiren X USB Streaming Microphone

Podcast and streaming equipment is sold out everywhere, so it's good to see at least one high-quality microphone make it into Amazon's Prime Day sale.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise Canceling Headphones

The go-to over-the-ear headphones for those seeking premium sounds, and now in a color that looks like the inside of a Buick.

Best Buy deals

Insignia 15 Watt Wireless Charging Pad

My apartment hungers for wireless charging pads, especially 15 watt fast chargers like this one.

SanDisk Extreme PLUS 1TB microSDXC

What's better than extreme? Extreme Plus, which is what this 1TB microSD card from Sandisk is. It's faster than the other microSD cards, and very on sale.

LG G8X ThinQ Dual Screen

LG gets no love. Its phones are cheap, fine, and now you can get the company's second weirdest one for almost half off.

Segway Ninebot ES2-N Foldable Electric Scooter

A scooter to get you from here to there. Massively discounted and maybe even a little stylish?

Bird One Electric Scooter

Bird's One scooter gives up a bit on looks compared to the Segway, but you gain quite a bit of range; about 25 miles on a charge.

Surface Pro 7

This is the wimpier version, but at $599 you get a fantastic screen and stylus input. Perhaps a great deal for the digital illustrators out there, especially when compared to the iPad Pro.

GoPro HERO8 Black

Need the highest-quality action camera but can't quite throw down on the Hero9? The Hero8 is still an extremely good camera, and now you can grab one for less than $300.

Sony Alpha a9 Full-frame Camera

$1,000 off of one of Sony's beefiest full-frame cameras. What more do you need to know?