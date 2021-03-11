The Cricut Maker fulfills my wildest crafting dreams

This Thing Rules
This do-it-all craft machine can cut all kinds of fabrics and materials with incredible precision.
Like many Americans, I jumped back into my love of crafting when quarantine began a year ago. But prone to frustration and now, less free time than in those initial two weeks, I found myself leaving projects unfinished and supplies untouched.
Much of my crafting includes upcycling old or thrifted clothes, but working with a sewing machine can get tedious. You’ve got to design a pattern, cut it out, and meticulously pay attention to detail. It’s a time-consuming process, but essential to my style and sustainably keeping up with trends.