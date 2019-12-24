Evan Rodgers
The holiday gifts Input editors are hoping for

Will we get them? Absolutely not. Unless?

It’s an understatement to say that we’re a weird bunch here at Input. Joshua suggested a single-board computer in his list of gifts, after all, so I thought: why not us, the editors? I asked the team and they did not disappoint.

Here’s our list of gifts that we’d like to get, conveniently posted way too late to receive.

Evan Rodgers - Guides Editor

Arcade Game Typography: The Art of Pixel Type

I adore pixel art and enjoy the physicality of a printed book. Add in a dash of nostalgia and game history and you've got yourself a great gift (for me.)

Baboon Day Duffel

I’m a sucker for bags and, apparently, Instagram ads. These guys got me good. I need a small duffel for the gym and poking around the city, and the Baboon duffel comes in a compact 32L size and wide range of colors.

Canon SELPHY printer

The worst thing about having a great camera on your phone is that the pictures are trapped in cyberspace. I’d like to free them with this tiny adorable printer.

Cheyenne MacDonald - News Editor

Ring Fit Adventure for Nintendo Switch

I'm the kind of person that needs fun ways to workout or I'm not going to stick with it. I would genuinely use this all the time, but can't currently justify spending money to get it for myself.

NormaTec Pulse 2.0 Full Body Recovery System

My life changed the moment I saw Lady Gaga sprawled out post-performance in a full body compression suit. My janky setup, a patchwork of things found at pharmaceutical supply and sporting goods stores alike, could never. As a fellow chronic pain sufferer I need this; nothing beats a good squeeze. But uhh… $2,200?

Bose Frames - Audio Sunglasses

I really want these. I'm not much of an earbuds person — they tend to hurt my inner ear and I don't like being unable to hear what's going on around me when I'm going place to place on my own (being a woman is so much fun). These are cute and discreet and well-received by reviewers.

Mark Yarm - Features Editor

Onkyo DXC390 6 Disc Changer

I love Spotify and all, but I still have an emotional attachment to physical media. Problem is, I no longer own a device that can play any of the thousands of CDs I own. And since I don't like having to get up off the couch every time a CD ends, this old-school Onkyo six-disc changer — similar to a model I wore out back in the day — would appear to be the (unfortunately cumbersome) solution to my audio woes.

Ray Wong - Senior Reviews Editor

HORI Nintendo Switch Mario Kart Racing Wheel Pro

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is savage fun. Wanna know what's not fun? Hand cramps because you’re gripping the Switch’s tiny Joy-Cons. This wheel makes Mario Kart just a little more realistic and more satisfying when you drift ahead of your opponents.

Intel Hades Canyon NUC gaming PC

I’m a huge sucker for super small tech that’s extremely powerful, like the this gaming PC. It’s only 8.7 x 5.6 x 1.5 inches, has a ton of ports, and is powerful enough to run many PC games and power VR headsets? Plus it has an LED skull? Oh hell yeah.

Garrett Leight Wilson Sun Shield sunglasses

I hate Ray-Bans because everyone wears them, and yet I can’t stop buying them because they work and don’t cost a fortune. I’d love a pair of real quality sunglasses like these steampunk-ish frames with side shields that block out the sun. I’d adore them until I inevitably lose them and hate myself for spending so much on sunglasses.

Ryan Houlihan - Special Projects Editor

George Orb Centerpiece

This is a bowl made of boobs. Who doesn't like boobs and need to put things in a large bowl? This is a gift anyone would love.

The Outer Worlds on PS4

I have a backlog of video games that would scare even the most hardcore player, so I can't in good conscience pick up another open world AAA $60 title. But this one looks so innovative and retro and good and if it just happened to show up under my tree, who could blame me?

Wireless Qi Fast Charger with Mug Warmer

This is a wireless Qi charger for your home or office that keeps your drinks hot or cools them off. That's wild! The person who designed this is wild! This is something so weird that I could never justify buying myself one but would use it every day, all day, to a comical degree. I crave ownership of it.

Edgar Alvarez - Senior Editor

Travis Scott x Air Jordan 4 'Cactus Jack'

The last thing I need is yet another pair of sneakers. But, this collaboration between rapper Travis Scott and Air Jordan I simply gotta have. The funny thing is that I actually owned these shoes, but I ended up gifting them to a friend of mine. I don't regret doing that by any means, though I do wish I would've known they were going to end up costing about $600 — compared to the $225 retail price from Nike. I realize that's a lot of money for a pair of sneakers, but hey, you never know what can happen.

Louis Vuitton Porte Cartes Double cardholder

The upside of rarely carrying cash is that I only have to worry about losing my ID or credit cards. The downside, of course, is when I go to a place that only takes bills (of which there are many in NYC), I have to suddenly go find an ATM. But that's a story for a different day. What I'm trying to say is that this simple Louis Vuitton cardholder is the one for me, because it offers just enough space to fit my state ID plus debit and credit cards. It also happens to be super sleek, thanks to Louis Vuitton's blacked-out, monogram print. At $295, it's not cheap by any means, but that's luxury goods for you.