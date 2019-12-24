The holiday gifts Input editors are hoping for

It’s an understatement to say that we’re a weird bunch here at Input. Joshua suggested a single-board computer in his list of gifts, after all, so I thought: why not us, the editors? I asked the team and they did not disappoint.
Here’s our list of gifts that we’d like to get, conveniently posted way too late to receive.
Evan Rodgers - Guides Editor
Cheyenne MacDonald - News Editor
My life changed the moment I saw Lady Gaga sprawled out post-performance in a full body compression suit. My janky setup, a patchwork of things found at pharmaceutical supply and sporting goods stores alike, could never. As a fellow chronic pain sufferer I need this; nothing beats a good squeeze. But uhh… $2,200?
I really want these. I'm not much of an earbuds person — they tend to hurt my inner ear and I don't like being unable to hear what's going on around me when I'm going place to place on my own (being a woman is so much fun). These are cute and discreet and well-received by reviewers.
Mark Yarm - Features Editor
I love Spotify and all, but I still have an emotional attachment to physical media. Problem is, I no longer own a device that can play any of the thousands of CDs I own. And since I don't like having to get up off the couch every time a CD ends, this old-school Onkyo six-disc changer — similar to a model I wore out back in the day — would appear to be the (unfortunately cumbersome) solution to my audio woes.
Ray Wong - Senior Reviews Editor
I hate Ray-Bans because everyone wears them, and yet I can’t stop buying them because they work and don’t cost a fortune. I’d love a pair of real quality sunglasses like these steampunk-ish frames with side shields that block out the sun. I’d adore them until I inevitably lose them and hate myself for spending so much on sunglasses.
Ryan Houlihan - Special Projects Editor
This is a wireless Qi charger for your home or office that keeps your drinks hot or cools them off. That's wild! The person who designed this is wild! This is something so weird that I could never justify buying myself one but would use it every day, all day, to a comical degree. I crave ownership of it.
Edgar Alvarez - Senior Editor
The last thing I need is yet another pair of sneakers. But, this collaboration between rapper Travis Scott and Air Jordan I simply gotta have. The funny thing is that I actually owned these shoes, but I ended up gifting them to a friend of mine. I don't regret doing that by any means, though I do wish I would've known they were going to end up costing about $600 — compared to the $225 retail price from Nike. I realize that's a lot of money for a pair of sneakers, but hey, you never know what can happen.
The upside of rarely carrying cash is that I only have to worry about losing my ID or credit cards. The downside, of course, is when I go to a place that only takes bills (of which there are many in NYC), I have to suddenly go find an ATM. But that's a story for a different day. What I'm trying to say is that this simple Louis Vuitton cardholder is the one for me, because it offers just enough space to fit my state ID plus debit and credit cards. It also happens to be super sleek, thanks to Louis Vuitton's blacked-out, monogram print. At $295, it's not cheap by any means, but that's luxury goods for you.