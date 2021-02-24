The Keychron K3 is the mechanical keyboard I've been waiting for

This Thing Rules
No, really, I waited months for it. Thankfully, it was worth it.
Mechanical keyboards (those that use actual switches beneath each key, rather than plastic membranes or other budget mechanisms) are having something of a moment. And no wonder: most of us are at home, where our clickety clacking may be less antisocial than it would be in an office.
One of the companies enjoying the spoils of the hoards of newcomers is Keychron, which prides itself on making affordable ($70-$100) mechanical keyboards in various layouts that work not just for Windows users, but for Mac loyalists, too.