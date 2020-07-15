The OpenFit fitness app is actually getting me to exercise, even during lockdown

As Input's resident and self-appointed fitness guinea pig (we have no official role for this sort of activity so please don't inquire within), I’m constantly hunting down fitness apps, challenges, and contraptions. Before the COVID-19 outbreak, my local gym was my go-to in order to satiate my thirst for a post-workout high. These days, however, I'm scouring the internet for programs and apps with at-home deals that fit three personal requirements:

Sensible difficulty levels.

Diverse workout programs.

Reasonable price tag. If any.

Under this personally crafted definition (and it's a pretty effective filter at that), OpenFit's website and app has turned out to be perfect for me.

In a nutshell, it’s a subscription-based fitness app that has recently gained more popularity now that gyms are shut down due to COVID-19. The app has live trainers, exhaustive nutrition plans, workout challenges, varied exercise series, and a comprehensive blog for more information, making it feature-rich enough to be worth your time.

Get granular — Almost every single fitness app (and there are countless of them) insists that it gives the user the ability to track their physical and mental investment in their regimen with a high level of granularity. OpenFit makes good on this claim by constantly recording and updating your workout data. I bought the subscription and joined the app in late March, and since then, OpenFit has given me a daily rundown of my workout challenges, series, minute-by-minute logs of exercises, detailed descriptions of various programs, nutrition ideas, and much more.

Here’s my OpenFit profile. A jolly tennis ball.

Let me subtly brag, please.

Nutrition sans the lecturing — It is rare to find information regarding food intake and nutrition without being flooded with holier-than-thou and frequently unbearable amounts of finger-wagging. OpenFit's tone and approach toward nutrition is simple: Depending on what you want to do — bulk up, build muscle, lean down, develop strength over time, or simply relax — the app offers ideas on what you should eat. It's comprehensive and particularized, like the rest of the app's data.

The app also does a pretty good job at motivating you with positive reinforcement alongside a badges program for different levels of workouts you've accomplished. Physical fitness as a lifestyle approach can be intimidating, initially, and it can be discouraging if you try to take on too much at once. OpenFit lets you take things at your pace and comfort level while keeping an eye on codified data like how many minutes you’ve logged in, what you’ve enjoyed on your plate so far, what your food contains, and more.

The price — There's a six-month plan costing $10 every month or a three-month plan running $13 per month. There’s also a $99 plan for the whole year which saves you a few dollars in the long run, but obviously you’ve got to splash the cash up front.

OpenFit's price tag seems high at first, but it’s pretty reasonable considering two things: value and present public health concerns. The app gives you a lot for your dollar, including barre, pilates, and other live fitness classes at a price point that is far lower than the average gym membership or fancy class. Under current circumstances, it's also the safest way to work out since you're most likely practicing your workouts within the safety of your home and not an infection-prone gym.

Worth a shot — If the price still has you on the fence, it does have a 14-day trial. The trial gives you access to a wide variety of programs so you can really get a feel for what's available.

Did I mention there are live classes?

And if you don't want to do anything wild and demanding, OpenFit has you covered; you can try Yoga52 or simply virtually join their live trainers on a nice stroll around town. Don't forget to wear your mask!