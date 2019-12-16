Casey Neistat and Evan Rodgers
12.16.2019 3:01 AM

Stuff I Love

The stuff Casey Neistat obsesses over

Discover the undying appeal of the BIC 4-color pen

Unless you're living under a rock, you've almost certainly heard of Casey Neistat. And if you have been living under a rock, Casey is an award winning filmmaker, famous for The Neistat Brothers on HBO and, of course, being one of the most famous YouTube vloggers alive.

If you've ever seen one of Casey Neistat's studio tours, you know he has awesome stuff. But what's his favorite stuff? We asked, and he delivered.

Tesla Model 3

"I live in LA, driving is unavoidable. I love not having to get gas and listening to Kidz Bop while driving my daughter to preschool."

Canon EOS 6D Mark II

"This is a prosumer camera, easy to use and pretty tough. I use Sony cameras for my professional productions but when it comes to YouTube videos the 6D is one of my favorites."

Super 73

"An electric bike that looks like a mini-bike from the 70s. It's a near perfect product."

Boosted Stealth Electric Skateboard

"This thing changed my entire relationship with NYC. A boosted board and a subway card is the fastest way to navigate that city."

Hanes Men's T-Shirt (4 Pack )

"A 5 pack at Target is like $13. When they get dirty or stretched out you just buy another 5 pack."

adidas Men's Samba OG Originals

"A classic shoe. Not exactly hypebeast material but timeless and you can skate pretty well in them."

Wavestorm 5’6 Swallowtail Surfboard

"The cheapest, shittiest surfboard $150 can buy. Kooks like me all ride this soft foam i-dont-know-what-im-doing board. I got mine at Costco, have dropped it while trying to carry and ride a bike like 10 times and it still works great."

Lamborghini Huracan

"I don’t have one, but I drove a rented one once and it was awesome."

P51-Mustang

"The greatest fighter plane of the war. I'm a big military history guy and nothing captures the mystique of WW2 American military industrial ingenuity like the Mustang. CADILLAC OF THE SKIES."

Audible
Subscription

"Traffic, going to the gym, and long runs all made palatable by listening to books-on-tape (are they still called that?)."

Beyond Burger

"I know they're not healthy but i like the way they taste and sometimes you need a break from dead cow."

Klean Kanteen 12 oz Coffee Thermos

"If you bring it to Starbucks they'll make your drink right in it! One less paper cup and the insulation keeps it warmish."

Ray-Ban Wayfarers

"They effectively hide my eyes, my emotions, and my soul from those around me."

BIC 4-Color Ballpoint Pen

"It has four colors, it’s made in France (just like Chanel handbags) and it costs about $3 for 4 pens (editors note: actually closer to $6 for three pens)"

Casey, any closing thoughts?

"What’s that line from Fight Club about the stuff you own actually owning you? Great movie."