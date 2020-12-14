Elevate your cocktail game with these 8 bar cart gifts

Holiday Gift Guide
Think all it takes is a shaker? Think again.
The 2020 holiday season is at hand, and for many of us that means our collective stress levels are hitting all-time highs. Each of us has our own coping methods to deal with the overwhelming anxiety: playing video games to keep our hands busy, supporting business via retail therapy, or the old staple — liquor.
Bars have become a pretty iffy proposition because of rising COVID numbers, and besides, it’s getting a little too nippy to sit on the patio.
Now is the time to elevate your cocktail game because we both know that this winter is going to be a doozy.