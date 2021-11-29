These are the best budget drones for aerial photography

Buying your first drone for aerial photography can be a little intimidating.

Sure, you’ve got that perfect shot in mind, but it’s easy to get paralyzed when you start combing through all the technical considerations. Thankfully, several companies have added beginner-friendly drones to their lineup that are intuitive, easy-to-use out of the box and forgiving on your wallet.

If you’re just stepping into the world of aerial photography, chances are you’re not trying to spend a couple thousand dollars on your first drone anyways. If a hefty price tag is your barrier to entry, we’ve rounded up several sub-$1000 options that are ideal for learning the basics of drone photography. These drones are relatively easy to learn and offer high-quality images and video through an effective gimbal to ensure steady captures.

Before you take flight with your new drone, be sure to check out the local laws by you (or those abroad if you’re travelling) regarding drones. Airspace is usually heavily regulated in many countries, but most of the drones recommended in our list are less than 250 grams, making them exempt from having to register with the Federal Aviation Administration.

