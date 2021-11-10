These are the best disposable cameras for capturing that ‘90s aesthetic

Disposable cameras are back in style, not just because of millennial obsession with ‘90s nostalgia, but because they have something unique; something intangible — they make everything look really freakin’ rad.

For some, the delayed gratification of disposable cameras might be too much futzing around to justify. Waiting for pictures to develop? In this economy? For the more patient photographers among us, however, the process can be a rewarding, nostalgic way to experiment with film.

Whether you’re taking it on vacation, bringing it to a party or just experimenting, here are a few disposable camera options that will take you back to a time when it was more about capturing a moment rather than finding the perfect profile pic.

Input may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article. We only include products that have been independently selected by Input’s editorial team.