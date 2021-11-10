Guides
These are the best disposable cameras for capturing that ‘90s aesthetic
Relive those nostalgic days before everything became a 12-megapixel camera at our fingertips.
Disposable cameras are back in style, not just because of millennial obsession with ‘90s nostalgia, but because they have something unique; something intangible — they make everything look really freakin’ rad.
For some, the delayed gratification of disposable cameras might be too much futzing around to justify. Waiting for pictures to develop? In this economy? For the more patient photographers among us, however, the process can be a rewarding, nostalgic way to experiment with film.
Whether you’re taking it on vacation, bringing it to a party or just experimenting, here are a few disposable camera options that will take you back to a time when it was more about capturing a moment rather than finding the perfect profile pic.
Input may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article. We only include products that have been independently selected by Input’s editorial team.
Likely the most popular option on this list, the Fujifilm Quicksnap Flash 400 is a strong overall pick due to its availability among most retailers as well as its easy-to-use flash and color tones that Fujifilm is known for. The disposable camera comes loaded with Fujicolor Superia 400 speed film and has a flash that continuously charges itself up after every shot, making it easier to capture the action.
Another household name in the disposables category, the Kodak FunSaver can produce shots that have warmer tones and more accurate skin tones, while providing a more old-school vintage feel than other options. The camera performs well in low-light situations because of its ISO 800 film, but has a finicky flash that needs to charge up and sometimes won’t fire.
This disposable camera may be better suited for those with some experience in analog photography and black-and-white film. The HP5 PLUS film that comes with the camera can produce artsy images with fine details and the right amount of contrast. But make sure wherever you get the film developed can handle this type of black-and-white film.
Okay, so this camera isn’t technically disposable, as you can reload whatever 35 mm film you want to once you burn through the roll that the camera comes with, but it does allow for more creative options with its three different color gel filters that you can swap out or combine onto the flash for dynamic coloring effects.
As the label on this Kodak disposable camera alludes to, the Kodak Daylight is meant for outdoor use only. This disposable is ideal for sunny days as it offers no flash and comes with ISO 800 film. It also comes with a roll that offers 39 exposures, instead of the typical 27 shots that most other films top out at.
The AGFA LeBox is a bit harder to find but excels in low-light situations due to its strong built-in flash. The flash recharges automatically and can reach further than the competitors on this list, making it the perfect for nighttime party shots. The disposable camera can still shoot in the daylight, but has a tendency to overexpose with shots involving direct sunlight.
This disposable camera from Fujifilm shares the same name as its non-waterproof counterpart, but offers many upgrades. The waterproof design allows it to work in the rain, snow and up to 35 feet under water. Fujiflm also designed this disposable camera with an oversized shutter button and a wrist strap to make it easier to shoot in more rugged conditions. This waterproof camera doesn’t come with a flash and instead uses ISO 800 film to compensate.