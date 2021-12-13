Guides
These are the best gifts for video editors
Everything a video editor like yourself (or you know) might want or need to make content creation a little easier
It’s the holiday season and when it comes to gifts, I think one of the best ones you can give is one that makes life a bit better.
In my case, it’s recommending the best video editor-oriented hardware to family and friends since they always ask around this time of year! Here are some of the best hardware, accessories, and apps you should get the video editor in your life, especially if that person is yourself. Since some of these products are ones I actually use in my own work, I have confidence you’ll find something you’ll like.
Input may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article. We only include products that have been independently selected by Input’s editorial team.
This is just about the fastest SD card you can buy, period. Pick your storage capacity and expect to pay up for it, but it’s still worth it! Sandisk has special holiday pricing for all of the storage capacity in their range. It’s worth checking out and a great stocking stuffer.
Maybe you just want a plug-and-play USB-C Thunderbolt external SSD. Or, you really care about security and would prefer that your external SSD doesn’t allow any wandering hands to access its contents. That’s where Samsung’s T7 Touch portable SSD comes in: it has a fingerprint sensor and accompanying security suite to match.
This monitor is awesome. It’s almost as expensive an investment as buying a whole new PC, but guess what? You’ll never find a PC capable of showing better than HD content, spanning a massive 49-inch panel, with HDR, 240Hz refresh rate, plus Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync support. Besides killing Excel spreadsheets, it’s fantastic for video editing, gaming, and even using Picture-by-Picture mode to have two 16:9 displays with two different sources. Honestly, it’s what I have on my Christmas wish list this year.
If you have a video editor in your life that wants to flex some of their skills in real-time, on stream, then purchase them a Streamlabs Prime Subscription for a year. It includes tons of pro-level overlays, apps, and features that the free version of Streamlabs juist doesn’t have.
Want 1GB/s transfer speeds over Thunderbolt? Check. This is a rugged and slim portable SSD that comes in 500GB, 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB variants, so I’ve gone ahead and picked the middle ground 2TB model, which is on sale right now for $249, $50 less than it normally is.