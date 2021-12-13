These are the best gifts for video editors

It’s the holiday season and when it comes to gifts, I think one of the best ones you can give is one that makes life a bit better.

In my case, it’s recommending the best video editor-oriented hardware to family and friends since they always ask around this time of year! Here are some of the best hardware, accessories, and apps you should get the video editor in your life, especially if that person is yourself. Since some of these products are ones I actually use in my own work, I have confidence you’ll find something you’ll like.

Input may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article. We only include products that have been independently selected by Input’s editorial team.